Markets Extend Rally for Third Day as Iran Talks Boost Sentiment, Nifty Tops 24,550

He added that Bank Nifty outperformed, rising 1.39% to close near the 57,400 mark. The index has formed a bullish candle and moved above its 100-day and 200-day EMAs, signalling improving trend strength. According to him, Bank Nifty could extend gains towards 58,000–58,500 levels in the near term, while 56,800–56,700 is expected to act as immediate support.