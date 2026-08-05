Manipal Health Shares Debut 11% Higher; Should Investors Hold Or Book Profits?

Manipal Health shares listed over 10% above the IPO price on stock exchanges.
Manipal Health IPO delivered ₹1,550 listing gains per lot for successful investors.
IPO proceeds will reduce debt, fund Sahyadri Hospitals acquisition and support corporate needs.
Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, listing at a double-digit premium over their initial public offering (IPO) price after the issue received healthy investor demand.
The stock listed at ₹652 apiece on the NSE, a 10.51% premium over the issue price of ₹590. On the BSE, it debuted at ₹655, up 11.02% from the IPO price.
A lot comprised 25 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,750. Investors who were allotted shares made a listing gain of ₹1,550 per lot, taking the value of their investment to ₹16,300 based on the NSE listing price.
The ₹9,275.22-crore IPO was subscribed 4.92 times, attracting bids for 44.30 crore shares against 9.01 crore shares on offer.
The public issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹8,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹1,275.22 crore by existing shareholders, including promoter entities and investors such as TPG, Novo Holdings and others.
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The company plans to use ₹5,378 crore from the fresh issue to repay debt at its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals, while ₹574 crore has been earmarked to acquire the minority stake in Sahyadri Hospitals. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the IPO, the company raised ₹4,167 crore from anchor investors, including Morgan Stanley Asia, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and several domestic mutual funds.
Manipal Health Enterprises operates a network of multispecialty hospitals providing healthcare services ranging from outpatient treatment to tertiary and quaternary care.
Hold Or Book Profits?
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said the stock's 11% listing premium reflects healthy investor demand, but noted that Manipal Health is trading at a premium valuation with limited margin of safety.
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She said a large portion of the IPO proceeds will be used to repay acquisition-related debt, leaving relatively limited capital for expansion, while the company's business remains significantly dependent on Karnataka, which contributes around 46-60% of its revenue.
Nyati advised investors who received allotment to continue holding the stock while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹620 to protect listing gains. She added that fresh investors should wait for more attractive entry levels or greater progress in debt reduction before considering an investment.