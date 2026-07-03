PB Fintech shares fell 8% after a ₹1,741 crore block deal.
Macritchie Investments sold a 2.37% stake at ₹1,601 per share.
PB Fintech posted 54% profit growth in Q4 despite the stake sale.
Shares of PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, fell as much as 8% in early trade on Friday after a ₹1,741 crore pre-market block deal saw 2.37% of the company's equity change hands.
At the day's low, the stock declined 8% before trimming some losses. Around 1.08 crore shares changed hands at an average price of ₹1,601 per share, according to CNBC-TV18, valuing the transaction at approximately ₹1,741 crore.
According to the report, Macritchie Investments was the seller in the transaction, while Citigroup Global Markets India acted as the sole placement agent. The seller will remain subject to a 60-day lock-up period on its remaining stake.
Macritchie Cuts Stake
As per the March 2026 shareholding pattern available on the BSE, Macritchie Investments held 2.99 crore shares, or a 6.47% stake, in PB Fintech under the foreign direct investment (FDI) category.
Following the block deal, the investor's holding is expected to decline substantially.
Shareholding data also showed that Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. owned a 1.05% stake in the company through the FDI route, while foreign portfolio investors collectively held 30.85%. Domestic mutual funds owned 25.94% of the company at the end of the March quarter.
PB Fintech has witnessed multiple large block deals over the past year, including stake sales by co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal. Tencent Cloud Europe B.V. also participated in block deals executed in March and May this year.
Financial Performance And Expansion Plans
PB Fintech reported a consolidated net profit of ₹261 crore for the March quarter, up 54% from ₹170 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations rose 37% year-on-year to ₹2,061 crore.
Separately, the company recently announced plans to invest up to ₹20 crore in its wholly owned payments subsidiary, PB Pay, while also incorporating two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai.
PB Pay, which received the Reserve Bank of India's authorisation to operate as an online payment aggregator in February 2026, will utilise the capital to support business expansion and comply with the RBI's capital adequacy and net worth requirements for payment aggregators.