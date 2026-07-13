HCLTech Q1 Preview: Growth Headlines, But Weakness Lurks in Fine Print

The brokerage also expects EBIT margins to improve by 40 basis points QoQ to 16.9%. This improvement is attributed to Project Ascent-led efficiencies and favourable currency movements. It expects BFSI and Hi-tech to remain relatively resilient, while Telecom and Manufacturing may continue to face weakness. However, the brokerage expects HCL Tech to trim the upper end of its FY27 revenue guidance by 100 basis points.