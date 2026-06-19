Kernex Microsystems Extends Decline; Stock Still Up 110% In Three Months

Kernex Microsystems slipped 4% amid profit booking after 110% rally.
Railway Kavach rollout continues to support long-term growth prospects.
Kavach-linked stocks remain in focus on railway safety spending.
Kernex Microsystems India shares extended losses for a second consecutive session on Friday as investors booked profits following a sharp rally in recent months.
The stock fell 4.43% to ₹1,985.60 apiece on the NSE. Over the last two trading sessions, the stock has declined around 4%, although it remains one of the strongest performers in the railway infrastructure space.
Despite the recent correction, Kernex Microsystems has surged about 110% over the last three months, significantly outperforming the benchmark Sensex, which gained 3.21% during the same period, according to BSE Analytics data. The stock has also rallied nearly 50% in the past one month.
Profit Booking After Strong Rally
Market participants attributed the recent weakness largely to profit booking after the stock's rapid rise.
Kernex Microsystems has emerged as one of the key beneficiaries of investor interest in companies linked to Kavach, the Indian Railways' indigenous automatic train protection system aimed at improving rail safety and reducing collision risks.
The stock has attracted strong retail participation amid expectations of increasing government spending on railway safety infrastructure and wider deployment of the Kavach system across the country's rail network.
Kavach Rollout Continues To Gather Pace
Kavach is designed to assist loco pilots in operating trains within prescribed speed limits and can automatically apply brakes in critical situations to prevent collisions. The system also improves operational safety during adverse weather conditions.
Companies associated with the Kavach ecosystem include Kernex Microsystems, HBL Engineering, CG Power, Quadrant Future Tek and RailTel Corporation of India.
While Kernex shares witnessed profit booking, HBL Engineering traded higher during the session. Shares of Quadrant Future Tek also came under pressure and declined nearly 5% over the last two sessions, though the stock remains up around 42% over the past month.
Govt Push Supports Long-term Outlook
Investor optimism around Kavach-linked companies has been supported by a series of railway safety projects announced in recent months.
In March, the Railway Ministry said Kavach 4.0 would be deployed across 548 kilometres of high-density railway routes spanning Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka at a cost of more than ₹300 crore.
The ministry stated that the indigenously developed collision-avoidance system is intended to prevent train accidents through automatic brake intervention and enhance operational safety on some of the country's busiest rail corridors.
With the government continuing to expand Kavach deployment and prioritise railway modernisation, investors remain focused on companies expected to benefit from the long-term rollout, even as short-term profit booking leads to periodic corrections in share prices.