SoftBank in Talks for $40Bn Loan to Increase Investment in OpenAI

Together with OpenAI, the Japanese conglomerate has put $1 billion into SB Energy, an infrastructure firm helping technology companies build out data centres across the United States. On top of that, SoftBank has struck a deal to acquire private equity outfit DigitalBridge Group Inc. for roughly $3 billion in cash. Last year, it bought US chip designer Ampere Computing LLC for $6.5 billion and proposed a $5.4 billion acquisition of ABB Ltd.’s robotics unit.