Sensex, Nifty Trade Flat As Fresh Iran Strikes Weigh On Sentiment

Sensex traded flat as fresh US-Iran strikes tempered market sentiment.
Crude volatility and geopolitical uncertainty kept investors cautious after the rally.
Smallcap and midcap stocks outperformed despite renewed global tensions
Indian benchmark indices opened on a cautious note on Tuesday as investors turned watchful after fresh US military action in southern Iran clouded optimism around a possible peace agreement in West Asia. The latest developments prompted a measured market response after Dalal Street witnessed a sharp relief rally in the previous session on hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough.
At around 9:50 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 54 points higher at 76,543, while the NSE Nifty50 gained nearly 26 points to trade at 24,057. Earlier in the session, benchmark indices had opened with marginal gains, indicating that investors remained hesitant to take aggressive positions amid evolving geopolitical developments.
Fresh US Action Clouds Peace Hopes
Investor sentiment remained mixed after the US launched strikes in southern Iran targeting boats allegedly attempting to lay mines and missile launch facilities. Washington described the action as "defensive", although the strikes raised concerns over whether ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington could face fresh hurdles.
The latest action comes even as diplomatic talks continue to resolve the three-month-long conflict. While markets have become increasingly sensitive to developments in West Asia, analysts noted that investors currently do not perceive the latest strikes as the beginning of a broader military escalation.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the market reaction remained relatively measured.
"Even though negotiations are continuing for an end to the West Asia crisis there are no indications of an imminent end to the conflict. The 'self-defence strikes' by the US in Southern Iran has come as a dampener to the ongoing negotiations. But this is not viewed by the markets as the beginning of another round of military strikes," he said.
Broader Markets Continue Outperformance
Despite benchmark indices moving in a narrow range, broader markets continued their recent outperformance. The Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 0.86%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.21%, indicating sustained risk appetite beyond frontline stocks.
India VIX, often referred to as the market's fear gauge, declined 4.83%, signalling easing volatility despite geopolitical concerns.
Among sectoral indices, Nifty Media emerged as the top gainer with a rise of 0.89%, followed by Nifty Metal which gained 0.64%. Nifty PSU Bank climbed 0.55%, while IT shares also witnessed selective buying with Nifty IT advancing 0.42%.
On the other hand, healthcare and consumer-focused stocks remained under pressure. Nifty Healthcare declined 0.24%, while Nifty Consumer Durables slipped 0.34%.
Among Sensex constituents, Eternal rose 2% to emerge as the top gainer. Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki also traded in positive territory. Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Titan, ITC and Trent featured among the major losers.
Oil Stays Volatile Amid Uncertainty
Crude oil prices remained volatile as investors weighed geopolitical developments against prospects of a peace agreement. Brent crude traded around $98 a barrel, while WTI crude slipped over 5% to near $91.6 per barrel.
Vijayakumar highlighted that oil prices are now acting as the key transmission mechanism for market sentiment.
"Every time a positive development emerges indicating an end to the conflict and followed by dip in crude prices, the market has been rallying. This was evident in the 1,073-point rally in the Sensex yesterday," he said.
He added that the recurring recovery in equities reflects the resilience of the domestic economy and improving investor optimism.
Meanwhile, global cues remained mixed. South Korea's Kospi touched fresh highs, while Japan and Australia traded lower. Investors are also monitoring developments after Taiwan's market capitalisation surpassed India, driven by the continued global enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence-related companies.