HUL Declares ₹22 Final Dividend for FY26: Check Record Date, Eligibility, Full Details Here

For the full financial year FY26, HUL's consolidated turnover from continuing operations rose to ₹63,763 crore, up from ₹60,573 crore in FY25. Profit before tax, however, declined to ₹13,812 crore from ₹14,428 crore in the previous year, weighed down partly by exceptional items that swung to a loss of ₹235 crore from a gain of ₹347 crore a year earlier. Depreciation and amortisation for the year stood at ₹1,333 crore, against ₹1,253 crore in the prior year. Provision for taxation, including deferred tax, was ₹3,160 crore.