HUL Declares ₹22 Final Dividend for FY26: Check Record Date, Eligibility, Full Details Here

HUL declared a ₹22 per share final dividend for FY26.
Record date for eligibility is June 23, 2026.
Only shareholders holding stock on the record date will receive the payout.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has declared a final dividend of ₹22 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, announced alongside its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.
"A final dividend of ₹22 per share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2026 on equity shares of ₹1/- each," the company said in an exchange filing.
The FMCG major had earlier paid an interim dividend of ₹19 per share in November 2025, taking the total dividend payout for FY26 to ₹41 per equity share of face value ₹1 each.
To be eligible for the final dividend of ₹22 per share, investors must hold the company's shares on or before the record date, fixed at June 23, 2026. Those who purchase shares after this date will not qualify for the payout.
Strong Quarter Backs the Payout
The dividend announcement came on the back of a strong quarterly performance. HUL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,992 crore for the January–March quarter, beating analyst estimates of ₹2,658 crore and rising 21.4% year-on-year from ₹2,464 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹16,351 crore, up 7.6% from ₹15,190 crore a year earlier, narrowly ahead of estimates of ₹16,279 crore.
The company also recorded its strongest volume growth in 15 quarters, at 6%, signalling a broad-based recovery in consumer demand.
EBITDA grew 6% year-on-year to ₹3,841 crore, ahead of the estimated ₹3,754 crore. EBITDA margin, however, eased slightly to 23.5% from 23.8% a year ago. The quarter also included a one-time gain of ₹247 crore, reversing a loss of ₹134 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Across business segments, HUL's Home Care category led with 9% growth, followed by Beauty & Wellness at 8%, while Personal Care and Foods each posted 5% growth.
For the full financial year FY26, HUL's consolidated turnover from continuing operations rose to ₹63,763 crore, up from ₹60,573 crore in FY25. Profit before tax, however, declined to ₹13,812 crore from ₹14,428 crore in the previous year, weighed down partly by exceptional items that swung to a loss of ₹235 crore from a gain of ₹347 crore a year earlier. Depreciation and amortisation for the year stood at ₹1,333 crore, against ₹1,253 crore in the prior year. Provision for taxation, including deferred tax, was ₹3,160 crore.