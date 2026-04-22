Tech Mahindra Declares ₹36 Final Dividend; FY26 Payout Hits Record ₹51 per Share

Tech Mahindra recommends ₹36 final dividend, taking FY26 total to ₹51/share.
Record date set for July 3; payout subject to shareholder approval.
Company posts 20.7% QoQ rise in Q4 profit, though below expectations.
Tech Mahindra's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹36 per equity share for the financial year ended March 2026, taking the total dividend for the full year to ₹51 per share once combined with the interim payout made earlier in the year.
The proposed final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting. It comes on top of an interim dividend of ₹15 per share that was declared and paid out in November last year. Together, the two tranches bring the full-year distribution to ₹51 per share — a figure that will be confirmed once shareholders vote at the AGM.
“FY26 marked the end of the Stabilization Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13%, taking total dividends declared for the year to ₹51 per share, our highest ever,” said Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer at Tech Mahindra.
Tech Mahindra has set July 3 as the record date for determining which shareholders are eligible to receive the final dividend. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Wednesday, 1st July to Friday, 3rd July 2026, inclusive, for both dividend and AGM-related purposes.
Should the dividend be approved at the AGM, the company said payment will be made on or before 14th August 2026 through permitted modes to all eligible shareholders.
India's leading IT companies have announced their latest shareholder payouts for FY26. Based on current market prices, Wipro offers the highest dividend yield among peers at 5.39%, outperforming Tata Consultancy Services at 4.4% and HCLTech at 4.16%.
Tech Mahindra Q4
The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,353.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, a sequential rise of 20.7%. Despite the growth, the numbers fell short of Street expectations.
Revenue for the January–March quarter came in at ₹15,076.1 crore, up 4.7% from the previous quarter. IT revenue, specifically, stood at ₹12,660.8 crore, growing 4.8% quarter-on-quarter.