Zudio-Westside Parent Trent Fixes Bonus, Dividend Record Dates; AGM Scheduled

The stock has delivered strong short-term gains, rising 25% over the past one month and 12% over the last three months. However, on a longer timeframe, it remains under pressure, having fallen nearly 17% over the past year. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹6,259 in June 2025, while its 52-week low stands at ₹3,276.10 in March 2026.