Zudio-Westside Parent Trent Fixes Bonus, Dividend Record Dates; AGM Scheduled

Trent has set record dates for its first bonus issue, dividend and AGM
It will issue shares in a 1:2 bonus ratio, along with fundraising and ESOP plans
Strong FY26 performance supports corporate actions and payouts
Trent Ltd, the Tata Group-owned parent of Zudio and Westside, has announced May 29 as the record date for its first-ever bonus issue. Under the plan, shareholders will receive one bonus equity share for every two fully paid-up shares held as on the record date, subject to statutory, regulatory, and shareholder approvals via postal ballot.
The company will issue nearly 17.77 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each by capitalising its share premium reserves. According to Mint Trent expects the bonus share allotment to be completed by June 21, drawing from reserves that stood at over ₹1,900 crore at the end of FY26.
Seperately, Trent's board on April 22 board meet approved plans to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through one or more routes, including equity issuance, rights issue, or other permissible mechanisms, subject to approvals. It had also cleared an Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) involving the issuance of around 8.89 lakh shares to eligible employees.
Dividend Update
Trent had earlier declared a dividend of ₹6 per share following its Q4 results. The record date for dividend eligibility has been fixed as June 10, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the 74th Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 23, 2026.
If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after June 26, 2026, after applicable tax deductions. It will be payable to shareholders holding shares in both dematerialised and physical form as of the record date, based on depository records and valid corporate actions.
Q4FY26 Performance
Trent reported a 30% YoY rise in net profit to ₹455 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by stronger consumer demand and continued store expansion. Standalone revenue rose to ₹4,936.6 crore, while EBITDA jumped 43% to ₹668 crore. On a consolidated basis, revenue increased 19% to ₹5,028 crore and net profit rose 33% to ₹413.1 crore, although profit declined sequentially.
Stock Performance
At around 1:30 PM on Tuesday, Trent shares were down around 0.58% at ₹4,235.90 on the NSE.
The stock has delivered strong short-term gains, rising 25% over the past one month and 12% over the last three months. However, on a longer timeframe, it remains under pressure, having fallen nearly 17% over the past year. The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹6,259 in June 2025, while its 52-week low stands at ₹3,276.10 in March 2026.