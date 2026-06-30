EV Stock Surges 11%, Ola, Ather Rally as Delhi's New Policy Kicks In

It offers full road tax and registration fee waivers on electric cars priced at ₹30 lakh or below. Two-wheeler buyers will receive a tiered subsidy, ₹30,000 in the first year, tapering to ₹20,000 in the second and ₹10,000 in the third, while electric three-wheeler buyers will get a flat ₹50,000 subsidy in the first year.