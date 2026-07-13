Smart works Gives 930 Seats to UK Firm at Coworking Centre in Pune; Expects ₹58Cr Rent in 5yr Photo: Smart works Gives 930 Seats to UK Firm at Coworking Centre in Pune; Expects ₹58Cr Rent in 5yr

Smart works Gives 930 Seats to UK Firm at Coworking Centre in Pune; Expects ₹58Cr Rent in 5yr Photo: Smart works Gives 930 Seats to UK Firm at Coworking Centre in Pune; Expects ₹58Cr Rent in 5yr