Gold, Silver Crash: Yellow Metal Down 9%, Grey Nearly 10% Amid West Asia Tensions

Among silver ETFs, Kotak Silver ETF fell the most, declining nearly 20% to a day’s low of ₹17.77 from its previous close of ₹22.31. Axis Silver ETF and Bandhan Silver ETF slipped around 11% each, while Edelweiss Silver ETF dropped about 10% to ₹209.43. Other ETFs in the category also recorded losses of roughly 9%.