Fertiliser Stocks Jump Up To 14% On Hopes Of Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

According to Joint Secretary Bandana Preyashi, a total of 16 India-bound fertiliser cargo vessels are currently stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, including eight ships carrying 330,000 metric tonnes of urea, four vessels loaded with 257,000 metric tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), one ship carrying ammonia and three vessels transporting 110,000 metric tonnes of sulphur. The reopening of the crucial shipping route is expected to accelerate deliveries of these key fertiliser inputs, easing concerns over raw material availability and ensuring smoother supplies ahead of the ongoing kharif sowing season.