India Boosts Russian, UAE Oil Purchases in Jun Ahead of Full Hormuz Recovery

"While India remains one of the largest importers of Middle Eastern hydrocarbons (crude, LPG, and LNG), crude and LNG imports have proven relatively resilient throughout the disruption, unlike LPG, which has been the most severely affected." As a result, the recovery is likely to be sequential, with LPG flows normalising first, followed by LNG and crude. "Under our base case of a gradual reopening from early July, the initial focus will be on clearing trapped cargoes and restoring shipping flows before Gulf exporters can materially increase exports," he said.