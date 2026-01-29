Get magazine delivered to your doorstep
Get latest issue delivered instantly
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
The Union Budget isn’t just about taxes and numbers. From why it’s presented on 1st February to the time it’s read in Parliament, here are some lesser-known facts about the Indian Budget you probably didn’t know. Stay tuned, Part 2 coming soon.
Click/Scan to Subscribe
Watch | Budget 2026 Lesser Known Facts | Part 1
Watch | India Needs A Billionaire Tax To Fund AI, Rockets, Nuclear Plants | Editor's Take
WATCH | India is Finally Realising the Power of Solarisation of Agriculture | Planet People Profit
WATCH | India’s Pollution Crisis: Can Emission Trading Really Work? Planet People Profit
Motoverse 2025: 40,000 Bike Enthusiasts Attend The Three-Day Motorcycling Fest In Goa
Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman Announces No Income Tax Payable Up To Income of Rs 12 Lakh
Union Budget 2025: Celebrating India's Economic Tradition With Halwa Ceremony| See Photos