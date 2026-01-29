  1. home
Watch | Budget 2026 Lesser Known Facts | Part 1

The Union Budget isn’t just about taxes and numbers. From why it’s presented on 1st February to the time it’s read in Parliament, here are some lesser-known facts about the Indian Budget you probably didn’t know. Stay tuned, Part 2 coming soon.

Tanvi Gupta
Updated on:
