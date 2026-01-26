India's Luxury Housing Market May Cool Down in FY27, Feel 56% of HNIs in ISIR Survey

Commenting on the report, Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Home Developers Ltd, said, "The idea of luxury real estate in India has evolved remarkably. Lifestyle and amenities are no longer optional; they are central to the residential experience. Today's affluent buyer seeks not just a home but an ecosystem that mirrors global living standards, offering ease, efficiency, and everyday indulgence." Luxury housing is now largely price inelastic, he added.