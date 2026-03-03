Tokenism in the Ecosystem Hurts Women Founders, Says Serial Entrepreneur Neha Juneja

A

Not so much in front of serious VCs. I wouldn’t say being a woman has been either an advantage or a disadvantage in that context. Fortunately, we have VCs on our cap table where there has been no problem or bias whatsoever. But by and large, whenever we get any kind of public visibility as a company or as a founder, the framing is “woman founder” first. That is not helpful at all.

If I get an opportunity to speak at an event, which start-up founders like to do because it is a great way to promote and talk about our businesses, the focus is always on the “woman” part. I barely get to talk about what we actually do. I am interested in telling people about our business, not about who I am personally or how I manage things. That is irrelevant.

It may seem like a small thing, but it is actually a big problem. It is frustrating and it puts us at a disadvantage. Public exposure and networking become automatically harder for women because the attention shifts away from the business and onto the fact that the founder is a woman.

Even in something as basic as Google searches, when people look up a woman founder’s name, one of the first autocomplete suggestions is often “husband.” There is an underlying assumption that some man in her life must be helping her. If you take any well-known woman founder and type her name into a search bar, you will likely see “husband” among the top suggestions. This does not happen with men.

There is still an emphasis on creating “women founders” panels. But that often becomes a token exercise. I want to be on a panel with my peers — people running similar businesses or operating in the same industry. I do not want to be featured in a separate category called “women’s success.” That framing reduces it to a subset of success rather than success itself. It feels like a perpetual silver medal — never the gold. And that is what needs to change.