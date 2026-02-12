Indian Men's Demand for Jewellery is Surging, Says GIVA Founder

A

So there are multiple things going on. The first is the craziness and pride around silver. Every day we wake up to a very different story. All predictions have gone for a toss. Silver has moved from about ₹80,000 a kg six to nine months ago to nearly ₹3.5 lakh at one point…On a daily basis, there’s almost a 20% fluctuation. So there’s definitely a lot of pricing movement happening in silver.

Having said that, it has actually branded the metal a lot. With gold and silver prices rising, gold has become even more inaccessible, and women are now buying silver as a fine jewellery metal. So these are some of the macro-level changes we’re clearly seeing in silver.