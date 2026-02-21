AI Impact Summit 2026 Concludes with 88 Nations & Organisations Adopting New Delhi Declaration

The New Delhi Declaration was endorsed by 88 nations, establishing global framework for trusted AI
The summit secured over $250bn in infrastructure pledges and $20 billion in deep-tech funding
India set a Guinness World Record with 250,946 students pledging for responsible AI within 24 hours
The AI Impact Summit 2026 has formally concluded with the adoption of the ‘New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact.’ Held in New Delhi, the summit brought together governments and institutions to align on the future of AI.
The declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad global consensus on leveraging AI to drive economic growth and deliver social benefits. These signatories have backed a shared global vision for collaborative, trusted, resilient, and efficient AI.
The summit also announced key deliverables, including global platforms, guiding principles and collaborative mechanisms structured across seven pillars of action.
India led the call for “AI for All,” emphasising equity, access, and strengthened global cooperation.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology said on Friday that more than 70 leaders have already signed the final declaration, with discussions ongoing to secure more signatories.
“In the previous summit, there were about 60 signatories to the final declaration. We have already crossed 70 this time. Many ministers are still in discussions, and by the time the summit concludes tomorrow after being extended by one day we expect even more participation,” said Vaishnaw.
The Union Minister has not disclosed the names of the countries but all major countries have already signed.
“We are not speculating on those who have not yet done so. What matters is that all important AI stakeholders are present and engaged,” he said.
A summit declaration is a formal written statement issued by leaders or global participants at the end of a summit, outlining their agreements, shared goals, and future plans.
With the successful hosting of the AI Summit, India has taken its first major step toward becoming a global AI powerhouse.
Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said that with strong global participation, the country is now ready to move to the next phase of its AI Mission. This phase will focus on developing advanced foundational models, expanding compute infrastructure, strengthening safety frameworks, and enhancing international collaboration.
He also told the media that for India, bringing together all major AI companies on a single platform to openly discuss safety and governance was a major achievement.
“India is well-positioned to lead this effort globally. We are also strengthening resilient supply chains and value chains. India is now seen as a trusted partner across Europe, Australia, the US, Southeast Asia, and beyond. This reflects the success of our foreign policy,” he added.
He also informed that India has set a world record with participation from over one and a half lakh students in this summit.
He noted that the country has also received significant investment pledges, which are increasing daily and have already crossed ₹250 billion in AI-related investments, along with about $20 million in deep-tech funding.
Although the summit officially ended on Friday, the expo has been extended for one more day until Saturday. The Union Minister said that the declaration will be announced when the India AI Impact Summit concludes on Saturday.