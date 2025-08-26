India Has Few Bargaining Chips Against US: Economist Ajay Shah

A

This kind of work is required in many fields. India needs to remove tariff and non-tariff barriers against goods and services as well as foreign corporations operating in the country. The Indian state has often been prickly about the way in which advanced economies work, but there is room for much more normal participation by India in globalisation. Alongside this, the movement of money across borders must be freed up, and the legal system strengthened.

The regulators of India have become an important site of difficulties, with central planning and weak rule of law. A deep programme of problem solving here is required, one that can draw upon the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission, which has already developed a general framework for how regulators should work. At the same time, the electricity sector and India’s decarbonisation strategy are becoming increasingly important, both in terms of the energy consumed by firms and the implications of carbon border taxes being introduced by advanced democracies.

Finance is the brain of the economy, for Indian firms to compete globally, a more efficient and deeper financial system is required. The indirect tax system also needs correction, as it interferes with the core principle “ you do not tax foreigners.” All taxes incurred at every stage of production by an exported good or service should be fully refunded by the Indian state, but this is presently not the case.

Equally important is preparing for bad times through macroeconomic stability. This requires clear inflation targeting, a floating exchange rate, and greater fiscal prudence. Finally, all globalised production ultimately happens in cities. For India to rise to global competitiveness, much more needs to happen with the emergence of strong city governments, capable of delivering high-quality urban environments.