With India–EU Summit Near, Trade Talks Step Up in Brussels to Break FTA Deadlock

India-EU Trade

The EU is India’s second-largest trading partner, accounting for trade in goods worth €120bn in 2024, or 11.5% of India's total trade. Meanwhile, India is the EU’s 9th largest trading partner, accounting for 2.4% of the EU’s total trade in goods in 2024, well behind the USA (17.3%), China (14.6%) and the UK (10.1%). Trade in goods between the EU and India has increased by almost 90% in the last decade.