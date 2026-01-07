FTA Utilisation Remains Weak as India Buys More Than It Sells to Trade Pact Partners

By contrast, India’s exports to its FTA markets have stalled or even fallen. The largest FTA bloc – ASEAN – saw shipments from India fall 17% in Q1 FY26. It was led by steep declines to Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. In fact, exports to the UAE, the second-largest FTA market, also dipped. Only a few destinations registered gains, and in small niches, for example Bhutan and South Korea. Put simply, Indian firms have struggled to sell in these markets at high volumes. One exception is electronics: exports of computers and related goods jumped about 47%, reflecting some early success in a high-tech sector. But outside that bright spot, traditional export sectors are underperforming.