NLC India in Advanced Stage of Procurement of Electrolysers: CMD

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) is in an advanced stage of procuring electrolysers for its 4 MW green hydrogen pilot project in Neyveli, Tamil Nadu.

The project aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for green hydrogen production and technology.

The plant will use solar power and produce 300 kg of hydrogen per day at 99.999% purity, operating during daytime.