A

Smartwatches really took off in India around 2019. Between 2019 and 2023, we saw triple-digit and strong double-digit growth. But over the last two years, the category has declined by about 25–30%. One key reason is charging fatigue. People buy them for fitness but eventually use them more as lifestyle products, and if the watch isn’t charged, there’s no incentive to wear it over a regular watch.

That’s why we see an opportunity to blend traditional analogue appeal with smart functionality. We’re building smartwatches that are lifestyle-led and design-first, not just tech products. Our partnership with Mustang reflects combining strong design, brand aspiration and quality at an accessible price. As we say, it’s not just a smartwatch, it’s a Mustang on your wrist.

Most smartwatches copy the same rectangular, Apple-style look. We launched round-dial watches that feel more like accessories. Even if the watch is powered off, it still looks good on your wrist almost like jewellery. They’re unisex, come in bold colours and are built to feel fashionable, not just functional.

And the launch prices range from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000, with regular prices about ₹500–1,000 higher.