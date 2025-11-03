5G Is Fantastic, Challenge Lies in commercialisation, Says Ericsson's Magnus Ewerbring

However, Indian firms seem to have been struggling to do that. According to an industry review report by credit rating agency ICRA, the Indian telecom industry’s total debt is estimated to increase to around ₹6.6 lakh crore as of 31 March 2025. Much of this debt has been accumulated since 2022, when three Indian telecom operators spent ₹1,50,173 crore to buy 5G spectrum and later spent thousands of crores more to roll it out for the public.