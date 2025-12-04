  1. home
Airtel-Nokia Partnership to Help Developers Create New Monetization Opportunities

Airtel and Nokia partner to support developers with new monetisation tools, aiming to boost app ecosystems and strengthen digital innovation in India.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Airtel
Photo: Airtel
Finnish telecom company Nokia has partnered with Bharti Airtel to make network capabilities available to third-party developers for building new technology solutions and open up new monetization opportunities.

Following successful trials, Airtel's network APIs (Application Programming Interface) will be available on a subscription basis to an established ecosystem of developers, system integrators and enterprises using Nokia's Network as Code platform, Nokia said in a statement.

"We are happy to partner with Nokia today for network APIs and enable the ecosystem to leverage our network capabilities for automation and building secure and innovative digital services" Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said.

The collaboration will enable the developer community to seamlessly build advanced solutions leveraging the Airtel network's robust capabilities such as Al, 5G, edge computing and more.

"This strategic partnership will provide developers and enterprises alike access to Airtel's extensive pan-India network assets, creating new monetization opportunities and innovative use cases that will span multiple industry verticals," the statement said.

Network APIs allow operators to virtualize parts of their networks and provide tailored data and features to developers.

"Our partnership with Airtel represents a significant step in expanding the Network as Code ecosystem. It demonstrates our commitment to helping telecommunications providers monetize their network investments while fostering innovation in the developer community," Nokia, Head of Cloud and Network Services for India Arvind Khurana said.

Nokia claims that global ecosystem of its "Network as Code platform" has grown to more than 60 partners, including telecommunications providers, Al and data center customers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators and vertical independent software vendors.

Published At:
