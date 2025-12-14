Telcos Press Trai to Rationalise Spectrum Pricing, Ease Payment Terms

The demand was raised at an open-house consultation held by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday, the Economic Times (ET) reported. Operators said reserve prices for upcoming spectrum auctions should be set at around 50% of the assessed valuation, instead of the current 70–80%. They also cautioned Trai against relying solely on prices discovered in past auctions to determine valuations, particularly when those auctions left large portions of spectrum unsold.