Why India's Climate Philanthropy Needs Sharper Direction

Climate risks are also deeply uneven, and those most exposed such as women, informal workers and indigenous communities often have the least capacity to respond. Aligning funding with vulnerability means directing capital differently and ensuring that solutions are designed with and led by the communities most affected, not just delivered to them. This depends on proximity. Philanthropy must deepen its partnerships with organizations that have trust-based relationships on the ground and understand the specific, local texture of climate risk. When community voices shape decisions and proximate leaders are supported, interventions are more likely to be relevant and sustained.