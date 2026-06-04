Why India's Climate Philanthropy Needs Sharper Direction

Climate action receives only 0.5% of India's philanthropic funding.
Experts urge climate philanthropy to prioritise adaptation and community resilience.
Family philanthropy and CSR can bridge critical climate financing gaps.
Twenty-eight percent of family philanthropists support climate action and nearly 53% of collaboratives formed since 2020 focus on climate and ecosystem strengthening, according to research by Bain & Company and Dasra. The shift is clear. But intent is not impact. The central question is whether this growing commitment is being deployed where it matters most, and whether it is building resilience for those most exposed to climate risk.
Intent and Impact Gap
India requires at least $1.05 Trillion in climate investments between 2020 and 2030 across sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture, and urban resilience. Public finance alone cannot bridge this gap.
According to the India Philanthropy Report 2026, total social sector funding is projected to reach $570 billion by FY30, but the shortfall is expected to widen to $210 billion over the same period, requiring private philanthropy to grow at over 25% annually just to prevent the deficit from deepening further. Against this backdrop, climate action accounts for only about 0.5% of domestic philanthropic giving, meeting just 10% of India's climate financing needs.
The problem is not only scale. It is also direction. Philanthropic capital continues to flow toward visible, bankable sectors, while adaptation, community resilience, and intersectional approaches remain significantly underfunded. Geographic misalignment compounds this.
India ranks among the world's most climate-exposed countries, with nearly 40% of its districts facing high to very high climate risk. Climate-linked health risks are also rising. India accounts for nearly one-third of the global dengue burden, a challenge set to intensify with warming temperatures.
Adopting Intersectional Approach
Climate change does not operate in isolation. Its impact cut across food security, water systems, public health, livelihoods, and energy access, compounding vulnerabilities that already exist. It falls hardest on those with the least adaptive capacity, including women, low-income communities, and populations dependent on climate-sensitive livelihoods, while threatening the essential services they rely on most.
This has direct implications for how philanthropy is structured. Livelihood interventions that ignore climate variability risk becoming unsustainable. Health programmes that do not account for climate-driven disease patterns are underestimating the scale of the problem. The most effective climate philanthropy is therefore not a separate portfolio, but one embedded across health, gender, water, and livelihoods, ensuring that existing investments simultaneously build adaptive capacity alongside sectoral impact.
What Philanthropy Can Do
Closing the gap between intent and impact will require philanthropy to move beyond fragmented project funding and focus on strengthening the systems that underpin climate action.
Better data and shared learning are foundational to this shift. Without stronger evidence on what works, capital will continue to flow toward familiar, visible sectors rather than areas of highest need. Philanthropy is well placed to fund the research and knowledge infrastructure that generates clearer signals for the sector and that builds the case for redirecting investment toward underfunded areas like adaptation and community resilience.
Climate giving in India still largely reflects an environmental framing flowing toward clean energy, afforestation, and carbon-linked interventions, even as climate change is already reshaping health outcomes, livelihoods, and migration patterns across the country.
Philanthropy that invests in narrative building, through community storytelling, civil society mobilization, and policy engagement, can shift funding priorities in ways that capital deployment alone cannot.
Climate risks are also deeply uneven, and those most exposed such as women, informal workers and indigenous communities often have the least capacity to respond. Aligning funding with vulnerability means directing capital differently and ensuring that solutions are designed with and led by the communities most affected, not just delivered to them. This depends on proximity. Philanthropy must deepen its partnerships with organizations that have trust-based relationships on the ground and understand the specific, local texture of climate risk. When community voices shape decisions and proximate leaders are supported, interventions are more likely to be relevant and sustained.
Where philanthropy works matters as much as how. Climate risks are inherently local, yet funding continues to pool in more visible geographies. Place-based approaches that anchor investment in high-vulnerability regions and stay long enough to build institutional capacity there can begin to correct the geographic imbalance that has long limited the sector's reach.
Underlying all of this is the need to strengthen the ecosystem itself. Intermediary institutions that enable collaboration, build shared platforms, and facilitate learning can significantly improve how philanthropy operates. IPR 2026 estimates that targeted investment in such infrastructure could unlock $14-15 billion in additional capital by FY30. How much of that flows toward climate, and how strategically it is deployed, will depend on whether these shifts move from intention to practice.
The Role of Family Givers
Family philanthropy contributes approximately 42% of India's private philanthropic capital through personal giving and CSR from family-owned businesses, which account for 65-70% of private sector CSR spending. Environment-focused CSR grew at a 21% CAGR between FY20 and FY24, signalling a shift toward more strategic engagement. Inter-gen and Now-gen philanthropists are demonstrating greater openness to emerging causes, and women philanthropists are increasingly championing intersectional approaches – a shift reflected in the commitments already being made. Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, in partnership with Dasra, has
launched the Samvardhan Biodiversity and Conservation Fellowship to support conservation leaders from underrepresented geographies and non-elite institutions. The Rainmatter Foundation, established by Zerodha, has committed $200 million to climate action, backing organizations and building the methods and playbooks that do not yet exist, through patient capital, place-based experimentation, and a deliberate willingness to learn from failure. Godrej's Good and Green vision demonstrates what long-term, operationally embedded climate commitment from a family business can look like, with sustained investments in water conservation and wastewater treatment delivering both environmental and community outcomes.
The opportunity ahead lies in broadening participation, correcting geographic imbalances, and shifting capital toward community resilience, ensuring that the full potential of family and CSR giving is directed where climate impact will be greatest.
India's philanthropic community has demonstrated, through its response to crises and its growing engagement with complex development challenges, that it can move with both speed and purpose when the moment demands it. Climate action demands exactly that. The intent is already visible. What is needed is sharper direction and a decisive shift from commitment to action.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publication.