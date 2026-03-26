Two-Thirds of People Find Govt Buses Value for Money: Study

Two-thirds of people feel that government buses are value for money, while half of them want an easier booking process and better post-booking services, says a study.
According to the study by online bus ticketing platform redBus, road transport corporations have high functional relevance and are preferred by working professionals and students.
The study is based on responses from more than 11,000 people on government-owned intercity bus services (RTC/ ST / STU / Roadways), a statement said.
The top reasons passengers choose RTCs are visiting their homes (25%), travelling for festivals and special occasions like weddings (25%), work (21%), and studies (11%), it stated.
About 52% of RTC users are working professionals and 27% are students — making younger people the second largest segment of passengers.
Among 18-25 year olds, 61% said education was their main reason to travel by RTCs, underlining the state transport's role in enabling youth mobility.
Students were also the most price-sensitive group, with 46% of them travelling in the sub-₹750 bracket, compared to other cohorts, it stated.
It stated that the average price of booking a seat (ASP) on RTCs is lower than the ASP for similar types of private buses.
The RTCs are perceived as much more affordable than private buses; this may stem from the fact that RTC bus tickets have mostly fixed prices, but private bus operators change prices depending on seasonality and demand, it stated.
About 66% of respondents believe RTCs provide value for money.
Nearly 50% of respondents want easier booking and refund processes, pointing to customer convenience as a clear opportunity, it stated.