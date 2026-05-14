Inox Clean Acquires Solar Energy Assets in US for $750 Million

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, said, "With the US witnessing accelerating demand for power, driven by structural shifts such as AI adoption, data centre expansion, electrification and industrial growth, this is an opportune moment for Inox Clean." "Our entry in the US through Boviet Solar positions us to participate in this opportunity at scale, backed by an integrated platform aligned with evolving market and policy dynamics," he added.