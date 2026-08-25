Sugar Prices Are Rising, But India’s Bigger Worry Is Next Season's Crop

Speculative buying has amplified the rise in sugar prices, according to Deepak Ballani, DG of ISMA. "The perception was created that there is tightness. Whenever the perception is created, if a section of the trade says that there is tightness, then what happens? A person who buys one month's stock starts buying two months' stock. He feels that the price will increase, there will be an availability problem, so this cascading effect led to the price increase," he said.