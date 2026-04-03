KEP Engineering Says Its Wastewater Solutions Enable Industries to Save 90-95 Pc of Water

KEP Engineering Services on Friday said its integrated wastewater solutions help industries recover 90-95% of wastewater, reducing dependency on fresh water and enhancing operational efficiency.
The Hyderabad-based firm said that the solution, comprising effluent treatment plants, zero liquid discharge systems, multi-effect evaporators and condensate integrated gas recovery, allows industrial clusters to treat and recycle virtually all process and utility water.
These systems are designed to reclaim treated water for reuse in cooling towers, utilities, and other non-potable applications, thereby sharply reducing the quantum of fresh groundwater or surface water drawn by large-scale units, the company said.
KEP caters to industries like petrochemicals, chemicals, food and dairy, textiles, mining, metals, automotive, paper, pharmaceuticals, sugar and desalination.
"Industrial liquid waste is not a burden, it is a resource waiting to be unlocked," KEP Engineering Services Managing Director Malu Kamble said.
"Water is not scarce because it is absent; it is scarce because accessibility is limited where it matters most," he added.
India generates over 72,000 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, yet only about 28% is treated, leaving nearly 72% untreated.
Even where infrastructure exists, significant capacity remains underutilised. In parallel, studies suggest over 13,000 MLD of industrial wastewater is generated, much of which requires advanced treatment and reuse, highlighting a major opportunity across sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, metals, and energy.
Research from institutions like the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) indicates that up to 80% of wastewater can be treated and reused, while global studies point to significant expansion potential by 2030.
With India holding just four per cent of global freshwater resources for nearly 18% of the world's population, the shift toward circular water economies is becoming imperative, said Against this backdrop, KEP Engineering Services is playing a pivotal role, said the company, which is celebrating its 14th Annual Day on Saturday.
In the past 14-plus years, the company has established a presence with over 650 plants, catering to more than 550 clients across 35-plus industrial sectors, enabling large-scale industrial water recovery.