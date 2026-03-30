India's Rapeseed-Mustard Output Seen Up 3.5 Pc to 119.4 Lakh Tonne in 2025-26: SEA

India's rapeseed-mustard production is estimated to rise 3.5% to 119.4 lakh tonne in the 2025-26 rabi season, driven by higher acreage, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.
Total production stood at 115.2 lakh tonne in the 2024-25 rabi season.
Area under the crop rose to 93.91 lakh hectares from 92.15 lakh hectares a year earlier, while average yield improved to 1,271 kg per hectare from 1,250 kg per hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions and improved agronomic practices, SEA said in a statement.
Rajasthan remained the top producing state with output estimated at 53.9 lakh tonne.
Uttar Pradesh recorded a notable rise to 18.1 lakh tonne, while Haryana showed steady growth at 12.7 lakh tonne. West Bengal and Gujarat also registered gains, with production estimated at 7.4 lakh tonne and 5.9 lakh tonne, respectively.
Assam reported lower yields, with output declining to 2.1 lakh tonne, while Bihar remained largely stable at 0.8 lakh tonne.
"Up by around 3.5 per cent, this growth trajectory -- from about 86 lakh tonne in 2019-20 to nearly 120 lakh tonne in the current year -- is a testament to improved agronomic practices, better farmer awareness and favourable policy support," SEA President Sanjeev Asthana said.