India PMI Rises to 58.3 in April Led by Manufacturing; Cost Pressures Remain High

"Private sector activity accelerated after easing in March amid disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. Manufacturing led the upturn, with faster growth in output and new orders. The survey indicated that firms are building buffer stocks to manage the uncertainties around the longevity of the supply-side shock. Finished goods and input inventories increased alongside a pick-up in purchasing volumes. Input cost pressures remained elevated, and firms passed through part of the increase via higher selling prices," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.