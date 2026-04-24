Why India’s Ethanol Industry Is Pushing Back on CAFE-III Norms

Suggested Changes

The association has put four recommendations to the ministry. First, it wants the Volume Derogation Factor for standalone FFVs raised from 1.1 to at least 2.0 to 2.5, to properly reflect their environmental and economic value. Second, it is calling for a technology-neutral, portfolio-based compliance structure that co-incentivises electrification, hybridisation and ethanol-based solutions — rather than creating a regulatory hierarchy that effectively prioritises one pathway over others.