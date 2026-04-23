India’s Flex-Fuel Policy Back in Focus Amid Oil Uncertainty

According to a report published by Business Standard on April 23, 2026, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation raised concerns during a meeting on February 28 over the lack of price difference between E20 and flex fuels. They also pointed to minuscule demand seen in earlier pilot projects, where E93 fuel was supplied at about 500 outlets in 2024. The companies further flagged the absence of flex fuel vehicle models in India and the lack of a clear timeline for their launch, reported Business Standard.