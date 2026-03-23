EKA Mobility, GreenCell Mobility Cell to Deploy 915 Electric Buses in Hyderabad

EKA Mobility and GreenCell to deploy 915 zero-emission buses in Hyderabad.
PM E-DRIVE scheme promotes EV adoption, domestic manufacturing and cleaner transport.
Telangana joins national push to reduce pollution and improve public transport efficiency.
EKA Mobility, an electric vehicle and technology company, and GreenCell Mobility have secured a Letter of Award (LOA) to supply and deploy 915 electric buses in Hyderabad. This project is being executed under the Government of India’s PM E-DRIVE (Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement) scheme, which is led by CESL.
The fleet will include 100 nine-meter buses and 815 twelve-meter buses, all designed with standard floors and non-AC configurations to meet various urban transit needs. These vehicles are engineered to be fully electric and zero-emission, aiming to provide efficient and passenger-friendly city operations. This achievement follows previous contracts EKA Mobility secured under the PM E-Bus Seva initiative for bus deployments in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Puducherry and Meghalaya.
Rohit Srivastava, the Business Head & Chief Growth Officer at EKA Mobility, stated in the news release that the LOA is a strong endorsement of the company’s technology and execution capabilities. He highlighted that the project contributes to Hyderabad’s transition toward cleaner and smarter urban transport, matching the national vision. The PM E-DRIVE scheme itself is a flagship initiative intended to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and reduce the impact of urban pollution.
EKA, also known as Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, operates with international equity partners Mitsui & Co Ltd from Japan and VDL Groep from the Netherlands. The company’s vision is to lead the world toward a sustainable future by creating an ecosystem for environment-conscious mobility. By utilising modular designs and lean manufacturing processes, EKA focuses on bringing reliable mobility solutions to the masses. Their use of sharable technologies and low-investment production models is designed to achieve the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), helping to democratise electric vehicles for widespread use.
India’s Push for Electric Buses
With government initiatives like the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme, which aims to accelerate EV adoption nationwide, India's push for electric mobility has gained momentum in recent years. The program, which was started with a ₹10,900 crore investment, aims to deploy thousands of zero-emission buses in major cities like Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.
It offers subsidies and incentives for electric buses, trucks, and charging infrastructure. Telangana's recent orders for electric buses are indicative of this larger shift as cities strive to lower fuel prices, reduce urban pollution and improve the effectiveness of public transportation.