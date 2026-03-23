EKA Mobility, GreenCell Mobility Cell to Deploy 915 Electric Buses in Hyderabad

EKA, also known as Pinnacle Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd, operates with international equity partners Mitsui & Co Ltd from Japan and VDL Groep from the Netherlands. The company’s vision is to lead the world toward a sustainable future by creating an ecosystem for environment-conscious mobility. By utilising modular designs and lean manufacturing processes, EKA focuses on bringing reliable mobility solutions to the masses. Their use of sharable technologies and low-investment production models is designed to achieve the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), helping to democratise electric vehicles for widespread use.