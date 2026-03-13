Weather Can Shift Pollution Levels by Up to 40% in Six Indian Cities: Report

Experts are now calling for a radical overhaul of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as it enters Phase III. Aarti Khosla, Director of Climate Trends, mentioned in the news release that a 20–30% reduction in annual PM2.5 is insufficient for cities like Delhi, where over 70% of days suffer from low-wind conditions. The report proposed that the government adopt season-specific targets, meteorology-adjusted metrics, and dynamic action plans triggered by weather forecasts to ensure a scientifically robust approach to public health.