Realty firm Aurum PropTech Ltd on Thursday announced the acquisition of property classified platform Housing.com in an all-equity deal at an enterprise value of ₹458 crore, as part of its strategy to expand business.
Australia's REA Group owns Housing.com.
In a regulatory filing, Mumbai-based Aurum PropTech said it has entered into a binding share acquisition agreement for 100% stake in Housing.com in an all-equity transaction with an enterprise value of ₹458 crore, making this one of the major deals in the proptech space.
The main reason for the acquisition is to create a single AI and data architecture that becomes the operating layer for the entire real estate ecosystem connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage business, rentals and transactions, the company said.
Aurum PropTech will issue 1,97,93,309 equity shares (representing about 20.5% of the enlarged share capital).
Following the transaction, REA India's total shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase to 24.9%. At the current share price, Aurum's market capitalisation is nearly ₹1,900 crore on the BSE.
Earlier, Aurum PropTech had bought housing brokerage platform PropTiger from the REA Group.
The combination brings together Housing.com and Aurum -- the largest tech-enabled PropTech ecosystem -- into one integrated platform, spanning property discovery, transactions, financing, rentals, and management across the real estate life cycle.
Aurum Ventures Founder & CEO Ashish Deora said, "We welcome REA as a significant shareholder in Aurum PropTech as we build the next chapter of Indian PropTech, powered by AI and data." Bringing marketplace and transactions together on one platform will create compounding synergies that will drive the next phase of value creation, he said.
"The real power lies in the data flywheel as Housing and Aurum platforms work together, every intent, intelligence, transaction, financing and living makes the whole ecosystem smarter, setting a new benchmark for how real estate is discovered, transacted, and serviced in India," he added.
In July last year, Aurum PropTech Ltd acquired PropTiger from Australia's REA Group for ₹86.45 crore.
Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway, HelloWorld, Aurum Analytica, Sell.do, and PropTiger -- spanning rentals, coliving, data analytics, sales automation, and digital transactions.
During the last fiscal year, Aurum PropTech profit stood at ₹72 lakh against a net loss of ₹41.22 crore in 2024-25.
Total income almost doubled to ₹412.43 crore from ₹273.66 crore