Clean Energy & Innovation to Fuel India’s Economic Transformation, Says Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on March 17 said that India, with its 1.4bn population, holds the crucial role in the global transition to a “green” future.
According to a news release published by the Ministry of Science & Technology, the minister said that India with a significant share of the world’s population, India’s progress will play a key role in determining the success of global green transition. While addressing the 10th Sustainable Business Futures Summit 2026, he said that this presents both a responsibility and an opportunity for India to emerge as a major global driver of sustainable development powered by green technologies and clean energy systems.
Green Transition Push
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the evolving global economy is moving towards recycling, regeneration and environmentally sustainable technologies and India is aligning its development pathway with these emerging priorities.
Referring to India’s economic journey over the last decade, he said the country has witnessed a remarkable transformation, supported by a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem. He said India is now among the leading startup ecosystems globally, with over two lakh start-ups, nearly half of which are emerging from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, reflecting a widespread shift in entrepreneurial aspirations across the country.
The minister said that India is steadily expanding its clean energy ecosystem to support emerging sectors such as data centres and artificial intelligence, which require reliable, round-the-clock energy supply. In this context, he referred to the SHANTI Act (Sustainable Harnessing and Accelerating Nuclear Transformation of India), describing it as a landmark reform that opens the nuclear energy sector for wider participation, including private players, and enables new avenues for clean and dependable energy generation.
Jitendra Singh said that India’s approach to green transition is based on an integrated strategy combining technological innovation, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. He said this includes development of next-generation energy systems, advanced energy storage, flexible and digitally enabled grids capable of integrating multiple energy sources such as solar, wind, nuclear and hydrogen, along with climate modelling, risk analytics and advanced construction technologies.
Referring to the policy direction provided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, he said India has committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070 and has also promoted the concept of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), which calls for sustainable living practices. He said this reflects India’s broader vision of responsible and inclusive growth aligned with global environmental priorities.
Collaborative Path to Sustainability
Union Minister Jitendra Singh also spoke about the growing emphasis on circular economy practices, stating that the idea of waste is being redefined through innovative waste-to-wealth initiatives across sectors, contributing to both sustainability and economic value creation.
He said that future infrastructure development must incorporate climate resilience, sustainable urban systems, clean mobility solutions and water security, supported by coordinated efforts between government, industry and research institutions.
Jitendra Singh emphasised that the path forward requires strong collaboration, noting that the era of working in silos is over and that collective efforts will be essential to achieve long-term sustainability goals.