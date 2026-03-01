HD Kumaraswamy: Our Aim is to Position India as a Global Hub for Low-Carbon Products

A

Capital-goods equipment used in the manufacturing of boilers, electrolyser components, turbines and waste-heat-recovery units contribute a negligible share of direct carbon emissions. The government’s recent focus highlighted by the operationalisation of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme [CCTS] administered by BEE [Bureau of Energy Efficiency] targets nine energy-intensive sectors like iron and steel, cement and fertilisers, for mandatory emission-intensity reduction.

Capital goods is not listed among these nine primary compliance sectors, indicating that its direct emissions intensity is comparatively lower. Regarding decarbonisation in sectors like cement, Cement Corporation of India has taken steps such as: