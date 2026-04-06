Auto Retail Sales Up 13.3 Pc At 2,96,71,064 Units In FY26: FADA

Commenting on the industry performance, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said,"2025-26 has been a landmark year for Indian auto retail delivering an all-time high of 2,96,71,064 units with a broad-based 13.3% YoY growth that saw five of six vehicle categories set new annual records." This is not just a number, it represents the industry approaching the 3 crore mark, a milestone that would have seemed distant just two years ago, he added.