Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has collected a record ₹ 434.02 crore in property tax during the fi%t quarter of 2026-27, a jump from ₹ 372.42 crore collected from 98,478 taxpayers during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, a civic official said on Saturday.
The collection, recorded between April 1 and June 30, saw a total of 1,43,329 out of the city's 3,55,772 registered property owners paying their dues, he added.
NMMC commissioner Kailash Shinde attributed the milestone to technology-driven administration, data analytics, and enhanced digital payment facilities.
"We have consistently emphasized on the effective use of technology, data analysis-based planning and providing easy digital facilities to the citizens. This historic milestone has been possible only due to the positive response given by the citizens to these initiatives," Shinde said.
The civic body's strategic planning resulted in recovering ₹ 23.67 crore from 15,250 chronic defaulters who had not paid tax in previous years. Furthermore, out of the total revenue, the highest tax collection of ₹ 80 crore was recorded from the Ghansoli division.
An analysis of the revenue by property type revealed that industrial properties contributed the highest share at 35.79 %, followed closely by residential properties at 31.92 %, commercial properties at 22.26 %, and mixed/other assets at 10.03 %.
Digital transactions emerged as the most preferred mode of payment, accounting for 72.2 % of the total tax collected, with 1,03,473 taxpayers paying ₹ 280.71 crore online via QR codes, UPI, net banking, and cards.
Another ₹ 144.93 crore came via bank transactions, while only 18.85 % of taxpayers opted for offline methods, officials said.
A key driver of this digital shift was NMMC's 'Personalized Payment Link' initiative sent via SMS and WhatsApp, they said, adding that 57,397 citizens, constituting 40.63 % of the total taxpayers, utilized these links to clear their taxes from home, generating nearly ₹ 58 crore.
Navi Mumbai mayor Sujata Patil said this is not just an increase in revenue but also a symbol of the citizens' trust in the Municipal Corporation, the increasing acceptance of digital facilities and the collective spirit of contributing to the development of the city.