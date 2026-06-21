Coal Gasification Project To Strengthen India's Energy Security: G Kishan Reddy

Reddy, in a post on X, said: "The project will strengthen India's energy security, promote import substitution, reduce dependence on critical imported chemicals and feedstocks, generate employment opportunities, and support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat through the cleaner and more efficient utilisation of domestic coal resources. The ammonia produced through this project will support fertiliser manufacturing, benefiting farmers and strengthening India's agricultural self-reliance through the efficient utilisation of domestic coal resources." The Union Coal and Mines minister told reporters at the project site that "This joint venture between Coal India Ltd and BHEL marks the beginning of a new era of coal processing in the country, which will promote indigenous coal gasification technology and facilitate the conversion of India's abundant coal resources into value-added chemicals." He said the project is expected to generate significant employment for regional youth, promote skill development, and drive regional economic growth through the development of ancillary industries and services.