IHCL To Set Up Vivanta Hotel At Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the hospitality arm of the Tata conglomerate, has inked a deal to set up a Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram international airport in Andhra Pradesh.
The upcoming 165-room Vivanta Bhogapuram International Airport hotel aims to tap the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor, located in Vizianagaram district.
"The Indian Hotels Company Ltd announced the signing of the Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. This is a greenfield project," said a press release from the hotel chain on Tuesday.
Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, real estate & development, IHCL, observed that Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram is set to become a key aviation hub, backed by strong infrastructure and government-led tourism initiatives.
With the signing of the new airport hotel, IHCL will have nine hotels in the southern state, including four under development.