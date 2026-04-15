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IHCL To Set Up Vivanta Hotel At Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra Pradesh

The upcoming 165-room Vivanta Bhogapuram International Airport hotel aims to tap the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor, located in Vizianagaram district

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IHCL To Set Up Vivanta Hotel At Bhogapuram Airport In Andhra Pradesh
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The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, the hospitality arm of the Tata conglomerate, has inked a deal to set up a Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram international airport in Andhra Pradesh.

The upcoming 165-room Vivanta Bhogapuram International Airport hotel aims to tap the Visakhapatnam -- Bheemili -- Bhogapuram corridor, located in Vizianagaram district.

"The Indian Hotels Company Ltd announced the signing of the Vivanta hotel at Bhogapuram International Airport in Andhra Pradesh. This is a greenfield project," said a press release from the hotel chain on Tuesday.

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Suma Venkatesh, executive vice president, real estate & development, IHCL, observed that Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram is set to become a key aviation hub, backed by strong infrastructure and government-led tourism initiatives.

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With the signing of the new airport hotel, IHCL will have nine hotels in the southern state, including four under development.

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