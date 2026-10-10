Adequate Fertiliser Stocks Available In Rajasthan, Farmers Need Not Worry: Agriculture Minister

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday said the state has adequate stocks of DAP and urea fertilisers and assured farmers of timely supplies during the ongoing rabi season.
Meena's remarks came following former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's statement alleging that the double engine has failed to meet the DAP shortage in the state.
In a statement, Meena said the state government had supplied fertilisers exceeding demand during the 2026 kharif season and was committed to ensuring adequate availability during the rabi season as well.
He said 5,44,995 metric tonnes of DAP were supplied against a demand of 5.10 lakh metric tonnes during the kharif season.
Similarly, 17,15,814 metric tonnes of urea were supplied against a demand of 11 lakh metric tonnes.
The minister said the state currently has stocks of 1,05,584 metric tonnes of DAP and 3,63,969 metric tonnes of urea.
Additionally, 14 railway rakes carrying around 35,000 metric tonnes of DAP are in transit and are expected to be available to farmers by October 14, he said.
Meena said the existing stocks were sufficient to meet the state's DAP requirements for about 18 days and urea requirements for 35 days, based on current weekly consumption.
The minister warned that irregularities in fertiliser distribution would not be tolerated and added that the Centre was continuously supplying fertilisers and arrangements were being made to maintain adequate availability throughout the rabi season.
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(This is an agency feed. Outlook Business did not edit the story.)