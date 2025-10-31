Lenskart IPO: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Overall, the Lenskart IPO—like those of other recent digital-focused start-ups—requires the investor to have a good understanding of the business the company operates in and a higher-than-usual risk tolerance and patience. For those willing to bet on the company’s promise—and business model—the offer represents a chance for long-term gains, but there is a high chance that the investor will have to strap in for a volatile ride as the company is still in its hyper growth stage and profitability may fluctuate.