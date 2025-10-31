D-Street Divided as Lenskart IPO Goes Live; Can Peyush Bansal Deliver Expected Returns?

On the other hand, Marwadi Financial Services has asked investors to “subscribe with caution”. "We assign 'subscribe with caution rating' to this IPO as Lenskart is the largest seller of prescription eyeglasses in terms of volumes sold in India in FY25," said Marwadi Financial Services. "However, the IPO is richly priced and it will have to continue growing its business at a high growth rate in order to justify its valuation which keeps us cautious from a long-term perspective,” it said.