Why Emerging Markets Face High Stakes Test in Responsible Development

That matters because the next decade will lock in the economic and environmental future of emerging markets for generations. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, buildings and construction already account for nearly 37% of global energy-related carbon emissions. This means the infrastructure decisions emerging economies make over the next decade will disproportionately shape whether global climate goals remain financially and operationally achievable. At the same time, the World Bank estimates that India alone will require more than $2.4trn in investment by 2050 to build resilient urban infrastructure. Much of the urban landscape that countries like India, Indonesia, Vietnam and parts of Africa will depend on in 2050 has not yet been built. India alone is expected to build nearly 70% of its future building stock in the coming decades.